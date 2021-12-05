Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $910.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

