Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

