Sciencast Management LP Has $3.40 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.50.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

