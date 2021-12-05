Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.14 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

