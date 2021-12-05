Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $382.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.45 and a 200 day moving average of $389.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.45 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

