Sciencast Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $616.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.52 and its 200-day moving average is $610.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

