Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $130.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.66 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

