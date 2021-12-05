Secret Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.86 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00009339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $689.06 million and $9.86 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

