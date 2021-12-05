SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,376.50 ($17.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,437 ($18.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,298.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,207.34.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

