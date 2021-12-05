Seigniorage Shares One Day Volume Reaches $22,469.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $540,053.48 and approximately $22,469.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.99 or 0.08437098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,248.59 or 1.00003872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00079084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

