Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 244.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.52% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

