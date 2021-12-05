Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

