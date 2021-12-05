SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $19.55 billion and approximately $2.42 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.95 or 0.01154162 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,560,989,744 coins and its circulating supply is 549,009,353,671,918 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.