Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Drops By 25.7%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 903,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,964. The firm has a market cap of $348.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.09. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

