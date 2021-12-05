Short Interest in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Declines By 23.7%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

ELF traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 2.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

