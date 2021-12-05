Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Decreases By 23.6%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of EDN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 21,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,318. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $236.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.