Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Decreases By 26.0%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.