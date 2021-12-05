Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Rises By 26.6%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,100 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the October 31st total of 327,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

