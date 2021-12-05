SigmaTron International (SGMA) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ: SGMA) is one of 16 public companies in the “Printed circuit boards” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SigmaTron International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SigmaTron International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $277.72 million $1.54 million 2.82 SigmaTron International Competitors $4.81 billion $117.74 million 10.30

SigmaTron International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International. SigmaTron International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SigmaTron International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A SigmaTron International Competitors 122 605 665 37 2.43

As a group, “Printed circuit boards” companies have a potential upside of 12.57%. Given SigmaTron International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SigmaTron International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SigmaTron International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International 3.71% 8.01% 2.65% SigmaTron International Competitors -92.74% 12.59% 3.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Printed circuit boards” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SigmaTron International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SigmaTron International competitors beat SigmaTron International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. The company was founded in November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.

