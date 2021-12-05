Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.00 ($56.82).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIGHT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($28.98) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($40.98).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

