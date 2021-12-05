Skycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.60 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $151,456.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

