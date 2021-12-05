SmartKey (SKEY) Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038897 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

