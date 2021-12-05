Smaugs NFT Price Hits $0.0502 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $272,680.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.