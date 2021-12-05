Sologenic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Sologenic has a market cap of $933.40 million and $2.79 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00009543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,950,776 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

