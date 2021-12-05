SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Cap of $187.52 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $187.52 million and approximately $35.16 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

