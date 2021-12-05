Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Sonic Automotive worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

