SparkPoint (SRK) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and $1.92 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,298,367,438 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.