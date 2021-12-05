SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

RWX opened at $35.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.