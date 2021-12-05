Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00171624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00033339 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.15 or 0.00576633 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062725 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.