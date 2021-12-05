Spore Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Spore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spore has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $79,747.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

