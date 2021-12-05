Sportcash One Hits Market Capitalization of $438,270.65 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a total market cap of $438,270.65 and $37,322.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.17 or 0.08415556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00060549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.11 or 0.99881287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

