StableXSwap (STAX) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002841 BTC on major exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $1,392.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

