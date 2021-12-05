Stacks Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Stacks has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.64 billion and approximately $147.61 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056730 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00171494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.50 or 0.08352900 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00572579 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,198,790 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.