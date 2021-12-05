Starbase Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $942,594.96 and $800,906.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

