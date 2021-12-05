Starlink (STARL) Achieves Market Cap of $391.88 Million

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last week, Starlink has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $391.88 million and $31.19 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

