Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $66,219.04 and $7.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010511 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00162313 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.59 or 0.00569158 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

