Stealth Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $2,133.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00016526 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

