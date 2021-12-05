Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 4,034 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $558.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $398.28 and a one year high of $577.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.64.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

