Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after acquiring an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 600,072 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

