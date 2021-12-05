Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will post sales of $179.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.31.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

