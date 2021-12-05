Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 168,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRI opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

