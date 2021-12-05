Stream Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $228,229.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

