SunContract (SNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $310,130.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. SunContract has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $310,130.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

