SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. SunOpta reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $643.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.81.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.