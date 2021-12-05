SuperLauncher Price Down 19.7% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and $964,922.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.60 or 0.08384115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,046.47 or 0.99794069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,440,049 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

