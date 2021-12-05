SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 23.7% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00010976 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $674.65 million and $199.66 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.45 or 0.00220375 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 238,149,323 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

