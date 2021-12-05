Swingby Market Capitalization Achieves $15.03 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $420,430.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056634 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,363,922 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.