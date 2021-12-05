Sylo Achieves Market Cap of $10.15 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and $359,138.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

