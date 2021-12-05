Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.78 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $368.03 million and $19.78 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.00316753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 623,669,686 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

