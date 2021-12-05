Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 2.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE TGT opened at $247.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.